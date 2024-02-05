You're 2 Ingredients Away From Making Bagels At Home

While most bagel recipes use water to bind the dry ingredients together, Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka's two-ingredient bagel recipe takes advantage of the moisture in the Greek yogurt to turn that self-rising flour into dough. "Make sure the mixture is not too sticky or dry," Olayinka says. "If it's too sticky, add some more flour, just a little bit at a time." Conversely, dry or crumbly dough can be remedied with a touch more yogurt, she points out.

Once the dough is shaped into rings, you can put the bagels in the oven just as they are for a lovely plain bagel. However, with just a couple more ingredients you can really gussy those guys up! "You can also coat each of them with egg wash to give them a shiny finish," Olayinka says. She also recommends adding a smattering of seasonings if that's your kind of thing. Sesame seeds or onion flakes are an easy way to add a pop of flavor. "But [the bagels] are just as tasty without those extra touches," Olayinka insists.

Because the bagels contain dairy, you may wonder how best to store them. "I found these go hard quickly," Olayinka told Mashed, "So store [them] in an airtight container or a bread bin – not in the fridge." In an airtight container, the bagels should remain fresh for up to 24 hours, she notes, so you better get smearing!