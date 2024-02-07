These 2-Ingredient Apple Chips Can Be Made With Your Air Fryer

Even though there are only two ingredients in this easy air fryer chip recipe, you can still make some tweaks to better suit your preference. While Randles may feel that her apple chips are sweet enough on their own, you might prefer to mix some sugar with the cinnamon or coat the sliced apples with honey or maple syrup. You could also dip the apple slices in a simple sugar syrup before drying them as this won't just sweeten them but will help to make them extra-crispy, as well. There's no need to stick with the cinnamon, either — if you feel it's a bit overused as a flavoring, you can swap this fall spice out for ginger, cardamom, or orange zest instead

Another way to customize this recipe is by changing up the apples themselves. While Randles suggests using either Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, or Honeycrisp, she says you can use a mixture of different types of apples. You could also swap out the apples for pears as these have a similar texture and will also dry to a nice chip-like consistency. Bananas, while moister, can also be chipified, although they may require a little more time in the air fryer. Both of these fruits can also be seasoned with cinnamon or other spices, but they (and the apple chips) can be left naked if you prefer the flavor of unadorned fruit.