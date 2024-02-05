Smoothie King Clearly Learned A Lesson From Panera's 'Killer Lemonade'

Smoothie King has been mixing up antioxidant-packed smoothies since the '70s, and its menu features tons of flavor combinations made with organic fruits and veggies. Although smoothies are its specialty, the chain appears to be branching into new territory. According to info shared with Mashed, Smoothie King's new line of drinks will ditch the brand's traditional thick texture in favor of refreshing juices and lemonades. The new items will appear on the menu starting February 6.

These fruit juice blends served over ice are the first of their kind on the brand's menu, and they even have a light touch of caffeine. Emphasizing "light" is important, especially when compared to Panera's lemonade, which contains unexpectedly high caffeine levels. One regular-sized cup of Panera lemonade sits at 260 milligrams of caffeine, which accounts for half of the FDA's recommended daily amount for adults. In comparison, Smoothie King is striving to uphold its health-conscious mission by keeping that number relatively low — each 20-ounce drink will contain 60 milligrams of caffeine.