Can You Use A Fish Spatula To Flip Eggs?

We all have our favorite spatula hanging out in the kitchen. It's the perfect shape for flipping things and comfortable to carry, but if you're anything like us it's also old and worn down (and no longer the best option for delicate foods like eggs). Enter the fish spatula. Also known as the fish turner, the fish spatula is a long and slender metal spatula used (you guessed it!) to flip fish. Its angled rim and slotted design help cooks get under a delicate piece of fish to flip it. However, fish spatula uses extend far beyond just fish, despite its highly specific name.

The fish spatula's design makes it a handy egg flipper. When flipping eggs, we often encounter a variety of problems with a standard square-shaped spatula. First, it doesn't have enough surface area to flip the egg without it folding, and second, the spatula can end up tearing at the egg because it is too thick and rigid. A fish spatula solves these issues by being ultra-thin and slightly flexible, with a large spatula head that's wide and long enough to support the egg. This unique design means that fish aren't the only delicate food a fish spatula is good at flipping.