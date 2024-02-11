Air Fryer BBQ Chicken Tenders Recipe

Game days, family gatherings, or potlucks call for quick and easy dishes that ideally also fit into the finger-food category. Luckily, these air fryer BBQ chicken tenders, brought to us by recipe developer Kate Shungu, check all of the convenience boxes, and they're perfect for large parties and individual meal prep alike. "I love making a batch of these tenders for the week," Shungu tells us. "Then I can add them to salads, put them in wraps, or just eat them plain for a quick lunch or snack."

Unlike traditional chicken tenders, which are deep-fried, these get the air fryer treatment, meaning you'll use significantly less oil but still have a tasty appetizer or main course ready to go in a jiffy. Plus, you won't rely on a heavy flour coating to get that classic chicken tender crispiness — a little bit of baking powder will help ensure that the skin gets crispy in the air fryer. "Using an air fryer is a sure-fire method for juicy chicken tenders," Shungu explains. "The oil keeps the chicken moist while cooking, and the baking powder creates a very light crispiness on the outside." A simple from-scratch barbecue sauce adds the perfect sweet-tangy element to these tenders. Paired with a side of cool, creamy ranch, you've got a winning game-day app or midweek lunch option without the fuss.