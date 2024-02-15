The Mashed Bros Played Soda Roulette With Some Truly Wacky Flavors

Brothers Scott and Brian Wilson are never afraid to try some new food. As evidence, look no further than when the Mashed Bros taste-tested 12 different bugs. This time around, they took on a new adventure: consuming nameless sodas to guess their flavors. But these beverages weren't your average brands like Sprite or Pepsi. From mustard to dirt, soft drinks can come in surprisingly wacky flavors, and the Wilsons did their audience a favor by trying them all (or close enough). Most folks probably weren't planning to sample these in the first place, but the brothers certainly gave people plenty of additional reasons not to do so.

In their roulette game, Scott and Brian chose a random number between one and 20, and then drank the corresponding beverage. Having 20 gross flavors back to back would be quite the challenge, so they were happy to get some softballs in the mix, like a simple La Croix. As is natural for this sort of experience, the Mashed Bros used sight and smell to determine the threat level of each mystery concoction before gulping it down. Whether via cautionary sip or brave swig, they had viewers laughing with (or at) them throughout their weird journey.