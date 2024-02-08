Why Ryan Reynolds Reposted The STōK Cold Brew Super Bowl 2024 Ad

To rouse public interest, many companies are releasing their Super Bowl LVIII ads ahead of game day. According to a press release, STōK Cold Brew has joined the trend, unveiling its quirky commercial on February 2. On the same day, the ad was reposted to Ryan Reynolds' Instagram. As it turns out, the "Deadpool" actor has some skin in the game where STōK Cold Brew is concerned.

Starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, the ad centers on the actor preparing for his role as Wrexham AFC's mascot, Wrex the Dragon. With a little help from STōK Cold Brew, Hopkins leaps around the soccer pitch, stoking the flames of passion in the hearts of Wrexham fans.

The Welsh football club first joined forces with STōK Cold Brew in July 2023, when the Colorado-based coffee company became the team's official stadium sponsor. The sponsorship deal was struck between STōK Cold Brew and the football club's co-chairs, Reynolds and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney, who purchased the team in November 2020.