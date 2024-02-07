Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Ad Features A Hilarious Friends Reunion
With a catchy theme song, sharp humor, and an iconic cast, "Friends" is one of the most memorable television shows of all time. However, in Uber Eats' upcoming Super Bowl LVIII ad, one of the sitcom's famous ensemble forgets her longtime castmate. Could that be any more awkward?
As explained in a press release, the premise of the food delivery service's star-studded Super Bowl LVII commercial is to remind customers that they "can get almost, almost anything delivered with Uber Eats." This is exemplified in the minute-long ad when Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel Green from "Friends," receives a delivery containing flowers and a bottle of lotion from a production assistant, prompting the PA to say they need to remember the vast range of items that Uber Eats can deliver.
"Well, you know what they say. In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else," Aniston responds. Unfortunately for David Schwimmer, who starred as Ross Geller in the NBC show, he's the memory she gets rid of.
Shortly after receiving her delivery, the pair have a hilarious one-sided "Friends" reunion during which Schwimmer tries to remind his on-screen love interest about their 10 years together on set. In the end, Aniston walks away with her Uber Eats delivery in hand, still completely unaware of her former co-star. Too bad she couldn't have forgotten the salad she ate daily while starring on "Friends," instead.
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer aren't the only stars in this Super Bowl LVIII ad
After Uber Eats' Super Bowl LVIII ad, it doesn't look like Jennifer Aniston will be there for her "Friends" co-star, David Schwimmer. Though that leaves the GBBO guest star fed up with Hollywood, he's not the only celeb on the wrong side of Uber Eats-induced forgetfulness. The company's newest Super Bowl commercial also shows Grammy nominee Jelly Roll forgetting his signature face tattoos and R&B singer Usher forgetting about his halftime performance, which is especially hilarious since the ad will be airing just after the halftime show during the third quarter of the big game.
Rounding out the list of star appearances are David and Victoria Beckham, who hilariously forget the iconic girl group the fashion designer was a part of (to jog your memories, it was the Spice Girls). Unfortunately, the couple seems to have lost more than one memory due to Uber Eats. In a teaser for the brand's official Super Bowl LVIII ad, the Beckhams not only forget what event the ad will be aired during but also have trouble recalling their co-star Jennifer Aniston's name, which might make Schwimmer feel a bit better about his former colleague's forgetfulness.