Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Ad Features A Hilarious Friends Reunion

With a catchy theme song, sharp humor, and an iconic cast, "Friends" is one of the most memorable television shows of all time. However, in Uber Eats' upcoming Super Bowl LVIII ad, one of the sitcom's famous ensemble forgets her longtime castmate. Could that be any more awkward?

As explained in a press release, the premise of the food delivery service's star-studded Super Bowl LVII commercial is to remind customers that they "can get almost, almost anything delivered with Uber Eats." This is exemplified in the minute-long ad when Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel Green from "Friends," receives a delivery containing flowers and a bottle of lotion from a production assistant, prompting the PA to say they need to remember the vast range of items that Uber Eats can deliver.

"Well, you know what they say. In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else," Aniston responds. Unfortunately for David Schwimmer, who starred as Ross Geller in the NBC show, he's the memory she gets rid of.

Shortly after receiving her delivery, the pair have a hilarious one-sided "Friends" reunion during which Schwimmer tries to remind his on-screen love interest about their 10 years together on set. In the end, Aniston walks away with her Uber Eats delivery in hand, still completely unaware of her former co-star. Too bad she couldn't have forgotten the salad she ate daily while starring on "Friends," instead.