A Chef Shares The Biggest Mistake You Can Make When Shucking Oysters

Shucking an oyster, opening its shell with a tool to reveal its meat, requires a bit of finesse. There's a right and wrong way to shuck anything, including corn, but messing up when opening an oyster means making a mistake with slightly higher stakes.

The process, which kills the oyster and makes it ready for consumption, should be done gently to preserve both your kitchen equipment and the meat within. Speaking with Mashed, Calvin Hwang, executive chef at Figure Eight in New York City, says "using too much force and trying too hard" is the biggest mistake people make when shucking oysters.

According to Hwang, an oyster should be easy to open. If a shell refuses to budge, the issue is likely with your technique, not with the oyster itself. If you continue to jam a knife into an oyster in the hope it will suddenly decide to open, you'll only end up frustrated with a gritty oyster in one hand and a blunt knife in the other.