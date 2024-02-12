Tragic Details About Mary Berry

Mary Berry's bout with polio as a teen affected her both mentally and physically. If you've ever noticed that Mary Berry moves her left hand in an odd way that makes it look arthritic, it's the lasting result of polio. She was 13 years old in 1948 when she ended up hospitalized for three months during a polio outbreak. While she didn't need an iron lung like some of the other girls in the hospital, it twisted her spine, affected her left side, and left her needing rehab to learn to walk again.

During the first month, she lived isolated in a small glassed-in room without even knowing she had polio. At first, her parents could only wave to her from behind the glass. Later they were able to visit her for an hour at a time twice a month. Once, her normally unaffectionate father walked her pony four miles to visit, and she petted it from her bed. However, after living in a hospital full of sick children for so long and watching some die, the visit gave her hope for eventually leaving.

As a result of her experience, Berry has strong feelings about the vaccine. "If you're in a hospital like I was, with people in calipers, people in pain, people who weren't going to get better — I think everyone should take the vaccine, not query it, and think of others" (via Express).