You Probably Wouldn't Recognize Almond Joy's Original Wrapper

The Almond Joy, which is essentially a slab of shredded coconut topped with a couple of almonds and coated in chocolate, has been around since the 1940s. It came along a few decades later than its non-nutty rival the Mounds bar, which was invented in 1920, and it's been a regular fixture in the candy aisle ever since. Because of its heavy use of coconut, the Almond Joy hasn't always been universally enjoyed, but it has defenders like Valerie Bertinelli fighting its corner nonetheless.

It's fairly easy to spot an Almond Joy in stores, particularly because the branding hasn't really changed over the years in terms of the color scheme — these candy bars have been rocking blue and white wrappers for as long as most people can remember. If you're familiar with a modern Almond Joy, you probably won't recognize the orange-and-beige-striped packaging of Almond Joy's original wrapper.

Dating back to 1946, this design has a pleasant, British-sweet-shop-paper-bag vibe about it. It even contains an advertisement for Peter Paul's Charcoal Gum, "the gum with the amazing ingredient!" referencing a 1940s product purported to whiten your teeth and freshen your breath.