Owen Han's Genius Tip For The Best Chicken Sandwich Of Your Life - Exclusive

When you are the sandwich king, the pressure is on to find and make interesting and new creations. But sometimes, it's making those classic sandwiches that everyone knows and loves that can be the true test. Owen Han has millions of followers who watch him create all kinds of crazy concoctions for sandwiches. However, recently, Han took on the classic fried chicken sandwich. While experimenting with different cuts of meat, Han detailed a genius trick to provide an extra crispy and crunchy layer on the chicken. We sat down with Han in an exclusive interview where he gave us the details of the technique.

"Essentially," says Han, "get extra batter on your fingers and dribble it over whatever you're frying." When you make fried chicken, there is a wet batter and a dry coating. Han dribbles wet batter off his fingers into the dry coating before the chicken gets coated with both layers. "That just creates crispy, crunchy bits that will coat onto whatever protein you're frying at the last second and just create more of a crunch, which, more crunch is always better for me."