The Best Copycat KFC Coleslaw Contains Mayonnaise, Not Miracle Whip

Creating copycat recipes can be tricky since most restaurants aren't in the business of sharing every last detail. Sure, you might strike it lucky, as was the case when McDonald's released a recipe for make-at-home Egg McMuffins during the pandemic, but in such a case, there's no need for the intervention of a food writer since anyone who logs onto the company website can "create" the copycat recipe themselves. Other companies, however, are far more cagey about what they put in their secret recipes, so when developer Lindsay Mattison set out to recreate KFC's coleslaw, she says she "scoured the internet, looking at copycat recipe after copycat recipe to find the perfect combination of ingredients."

Unfortunately for Mattison, the information she found was contradictory. As she explains, "Some people swear that KFC coleslaw is made with Miracle Whip, and making this dish with mayonnaise simply won't create copycat-worthy results." Others, however, are Team Mayonnaise all the way, and Mattison is very much in the latter camp. As evidence to support her point of view, she cites two facts: 1) Miracle Whip contains garlic, and 2) the nutrition data for KFC coleslaw lists "natural flavors" but doesn't specify garlic. Because the FDA stipulates that garlic, along with onions and celery, fits into the category of items "traditionally regarded as foods," this ingredient must be listed separately. As Mattison deduces, the lack of garlic on KFC's ingredients list means "it's not possible that they use Miracle Whip." Ergo, mayo.