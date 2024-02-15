Toast And Butter Your Buns For A Next-Level Fish Sandwich

"Arrhh! Butter me buns and call me a fish sandwich!" sounds like something Patchy the Pirate might say, although the fish sandwich, in his case, would probably be a Krabby Patty. The blackened fish sandwich in developer Keith Kamikawa's recipe, however, is made not from crab (or krab) but from cod, which Kamikawa calls "a nice, friendly fish." But the recipe would also work swimmingly with catfish, which he terms "traditional," or swordfish, something he feels is "a fantastic option ... due to its steak-like texture." He admits that pretty much any firm-fleshed fish will work for this sandwich, although these three are his favorites.

One thing that makes this fried fish sandwich taste like something you might order in a restaurant is a buttered bun that has us channeling our Inner Patchy. Kamikawa spreads each bun thickly with butter, then cooks it in a frying pan for 30 seconds. Not only do toasted, buttered buns taste a lot better than the plain kind, but their slightly crunchy exterior is also better equipped to stand up to juicy, messy sandwich toppings without becoming soggy. As the fried fish will not only be leaking a bit of oil in its own right but will also be topped with a creamy spread and a pile of drippy coleslaw, a sturdy bun is just what the sandwich artist ordered.