Frank's RedHot Brings Jason Kelce To The Party For Its Super Bowl 2024 Ad

Who ever knew that being the not-quite brother-in-law of an A-Lister could be so lucrative? Okay, so Jason Kelce is fairly famous in his own right as he did or does play for the Eagles, although it looks like he might be parlaying his status as Brother of Dude Dating Taylor Swift into an entertainment career instead. While he's floated the possibility of retiring from football to move into a sports analyst role, in the meantime, he's sure keeping busy with interviews and commercials. You can hardly turn on any sports or entertainment-related programming without seeing his hipster-bearded mug. Kelce's latest venture, while not strictly football-related, involves promoting Frank's RedHot. Frank's, by extension, is at least football-adjacent because it's the semi-official sauce of Buffalo wings, which in turn are the semi-official food of the Super Bowl and football games in general.

No, Kelce did not persuade Frank's to change the name of the recipe on the bottle to Eagle wings, although this could well have happened had his team made it further into the playoffs (and maybe would have been a done deal if he himself were dating someone of superstar status). Instead, he is promoting its product in a video posted to the brand's Instagram where he does something a bit off-brand for him. Yes, you read it here first: Jason Kelce keeps his shirt(s) on for an entire 32 seconds!