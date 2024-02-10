We Tried Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer, And It Will Add Spice To Any Event

To answer the obvious question, no, there are no chicken wings in this drink. In fact, there may not even be actual hot wing sauce in this drink. According to the label, the drink consists of water, alcohol, cane sugar, natural flavors, citric acid, sodium citrate, sea salt, and sweet potato and carrot concentrate for color. None of this is too surprising, as many hard seltzers rely on "natural flavor" for their drinks. But it does make us wonder what that natural flavor is.

The goal here seems to be to emulate the experience of a spicy hot wing without including one in the drink, and for that, we are grateful. The company is toeing the line between unique and downright strange with this new product. Plus, it means that this drink is acceptable to vegetarians and vegans, as far as we can tell. The ingredient list doesn't give us much to go on, but it certainly appears that way. We also appreciate the use of vegetable-based color — especially carrots, which are a classic hot wing accouterment.

The company also included packets of ranch powder to make a ranch dressing chaser, which is a hard pass from us. Luckily, we think the drink does just fine without it. However, if you are a ranch person, you do you and give it a try.