Serve Jell-O Shots In Style With This Fancy Orange Peel Hack

"Jell-O shots" and "style" are two words (technically a phrase in the first instance) that are seldom found in close conjunction, and for good reason. Jiggly, sugary booze, after all, is something typically associated with frat parties and spring break bashes. Still, if you're in a nostalgic or ironic mood, it is possible to dress them up and give them a veneer of sophistication with a few fancy ingredients and a pretty presentation.

In this holiday-inspired recipe for cranberry Sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O shots, developer Patterson Watkins is using brandy and orange liqueur instead of vodka. She mixes them with lemon juice to make something resembling the vintage cocktail known as a Sidecar, then combines it with cranberry Jell-O and allows it to set up inside several scooped-out orange peel shells. Once the Jell-O has gelled, the orange peel half shells are cut into quarters, making them arguably easier to consume than Jell-O shots served in the traditional plastic cup. Watkins says these would make a nice after-dinner Thanksgiving treat as, in her opinion, they might "settle the bellies and liven the spirit."