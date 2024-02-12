The Pringles Cashier Is The Only Funny One In Chris Pratt's Super Bowl 2024 Ad

Wherever you first encountered Chris Pratt may mean everything about how you feel about him. If you knew him as the lovable goof on "Parks and Recreation," as many did, you may still have a soft spot for him. But as he bulked up and began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2018, folks saw his potential as a leading man rather than comic relief, and Hollywood couldn't stop throwing projects his way.

Where the line was for when the movie market became over-Pratturated differs from person to person, whether it was during the three iterations of "Guardians of the Galaxy" or the most recent run of "Jurassic Park" movies. A more recent dust-up surrounded his work as a voiceover artist for "The Super Mario Bros Movie" as some fans were hoping to see the original voice artist for the character Charles Martinet assume the role, and others wondering if someone with an Italian background wouldn't be more appropriate.

Despite how you feel about Pratt's range of talents, Pringles certainly didn't leverage much of them with the Super Bowl 2024 ad, as he utters just five words in the 30-second spot. Needing mostly a recognizable face that was capable of growing a sufficiently handlebar-y 'stache, it's the deadpan delivery of the cashier that steals the spotlight.