This Is Where The Budweiser Clydesdales Go When They Retire

A decade ago, horse lovers went bonkers over the news that Budweiser would be "retiring" the Clydesdale horses that have served as living brand mascots since 1933. This turned out to be fake news, or at least a misinterpretation, since the Clydesdales have continued to represent the brand at numerous public appearances and have also appeared in ad campaigns including Super Bowl commercials. From time to time, though, individual horses do get pensioned off, or rather, put out to pasture (literally as opposed to metaphorically, as pastures are an equine-appropriate environment).

So where do these big red horses go when they're no longer able to pull a wagon? According to a 1977 Western Horseman interview with one team driver, the horses back then worked until they were 12 or 13 and were then either farmed out to zoos and amusement parks or else given away to friends of Mr. Busch. These days, however, they may retire as early as 10 and are generally sent off to either Grant's Farm or Warm Springs Ranch, both of which are located in Missouri. Horses that retire to the latter location are actually coming full circle as this is where they are born and trained.