Reddit Is Getting Grumpy Over A New Costco Food Court Sandwich

Costco isn't just people's favorite place to bulk-buy maple syrup, toothpaste, meat, and other staples. Its food court has also long been people's go-to for a snack or quick meal before or after shopping. Whether you're buying its ridiculously cheap hot dog meal or its loaded, ultra-cheesy pizza, Costco's food court prices are so low that you can usually justify the expenditure. But its newest addition, a turkey and Swiss sandwich, has customers questioning the warehouse company's recent food court decisions.

"Why is it so hard to make a sandwich $4.99?" wrote one irked commenter on a Reddit post about the new item. "Is it $6.99 to compensate for some of the lost revenue from the hot dog? Just a sandwich by itself at Costco should be $4.99." Another commenter was reminded of other recent Costco food court items that customers considered misses. "I'm beginning to think Costco doesn't actually want anyone to buy the last few things they've unleashed on us."

While Costco's photo of the sandwich displays sauces in the background, the sandwich itself looks rather dry and boring. "It's like they intentionally took the most bland, unreal photo possible," surmised another Redditor. The item consists of brown turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Dijon mustard, and sun-dried tomatoes on a ciabatta roll.