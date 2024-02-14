Wendy's Adds Sweet Cinnabon Pull-Aparts To Its Breakfast Menu
What happens when you cross-breed two beloved pastries? A culinary innovation is born. Brands that come from the respective worlds of burgers and sweets, Wendy's and Cinnabon have recently joined forces to create a delectable new addition to the fast-food restaurant's breakfast menu. The limited-time offering is a unique twist on a classic cinnamon roll that is reminiscent of monkey bread. Arriving at Wendy's locations nationwide on Monday, February 26, according to a press release shared with Mashed, the a.m. treats sound like a balance of wholesome flavors and chewy textures.
At the heart of Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts lies the craftsmanship both brands are famous for. With a base of freshly baked Danish dough, each piece is coated in a sweet glaze before baking. The inclusion of cinnamon, brown butter, and sugar could ensure a rich aroma and flavor profile. The final touch comes in the form of Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting, topping the Pull-Apart in a buttery layer.
Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are available for a limited time
The new Pull-Aparts will be available exclusively at Wendy's across the country during the chain's breakfast hours — which are typically between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m. In addition to an array of English muffins, biscuits, croissants, and other fare, Wendy's serves dessert-like dishes throughout the morning. Among them are oatmeal bars and homestyle French toast sticks — syrup and all. Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are yet another option for customers who want to satisfy their sweet tooth, whether during rush hour or at the beginning of a relaxing, lazy Sunday.
Users on the Wendy's subreddit have been chattering about the product for weeks, with several contributors confirming its arrival. A couple of users even compared the Pull-Aparts to McDonald's discontinued Cinnamelts. While the Pull-Aparts are designed to be a sensation on their own, Wendy's and Cinnabon collectively encourage customers to explore pairing possibilities with other menu items. Would this item work with a Breakfast Baconator or coffee? Why not?