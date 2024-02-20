13 Ways To Cook With Fast Food Chain Sauces

The bold flavors of Taco Bell's beloved sauce packets have long been enjoyed by the chain's customers. Available in a range of spice levels — Mild, Hot, Fire, and Diablo — they're the perfect way to customize dishes with your desired amount of heat. If drive-thru feasting has left you with a hoard of these vibrant sauce packets, you're equipped with the ultimate ingredient to take your homemade Mexican-inspired dishes to new heights.

For a classic, crowd-pleasing option, use the sauces to flavor your favorite taco fillings. First, fry some ground beef, onion, red bell pepper, and garlic, before mixing in a few tablespoons of leftover sauce. The different flavor profiles of each sauce are sure to add a unique kick, offering a taste reminiscent of your favorite fast-food indulgence.

Tacos may be a firm favorite, but these sauce packets can be used to enhance just about any Mexican-inspired dish. "Enchiladas are the answer," said a Reddit user on a thread discussing ways to use up these much-loved sauces. A humble can of tomato sauce can be transformed into a fiery red enchilada sauce by squeezing in a few pouches from your Taco Bell stash. "Mix into refried beans for a little extra zip," was another genius suggestion, along with mixing them into a hearty homemade chili, or using the sauces to season Mexican rice. The possibilities are endless, so feel free to get creative, armed with your new culinary secret for Mexican-inspired perfection.