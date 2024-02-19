The Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Burritos

If you think all burritos are largely the same, then that's your first mistake. If you don't explore the big, wide world of burrito styles, then the reality is that you're missing out on some delicious meals. So, before you get started trying to improve your burrito game, take a moment to learn about some of its most popular forms.

First up is the Mission burrito, hailing from the vibrant streets of San Francisco and renowned for its colossal size and robust combination of ingredients. These burritos boast a hearty mix of rice, beans, meat, and an array of condiments, all neatly wrapped in a massive tortilla. The key here is balance, as every bite promises a bit of everything. Meanwhile, a Mexican-style burrito traditionally features a filling of guisado, a thick stew made with ingredients such as meat, beans, vegetables, and spices. This is wrapped in a flour tortilla with no extras, meaning these two seemingly simple components need to be top-notch. And in a Dorado-style burrito, the tortilla is typically grilled or pan-fried until it develops a golden-brown and slightly crispy exterior. This happens after the burrito is filled and just before it's served up to a hungry diner.

These are just three of the many styles of burritos you could try your hand at making, so it's worth the time investment to learn more about the many ways to craft a burrito.