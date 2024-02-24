Slow Cooker Chicken Marsala Recipe
If you're in need of a comforting and flavorful meal that practically cooks itself, you're onto a winner with this slow cooker chicken Marsala. With a few simple ingredients and the magic of a slow cooker, recipe developer Catherine Brookes shows us how to create a wonderfully hearty and sophisticated dish.
The beauty of a slow cooker recipe is its time-saving simplicity. Once you've prepped your ingredients, pop them in your slow cooker and let the machine work its magic as you go about your day. As the chicken simmers away in a savory Marsala wine sauce, the flavors meld together, resulting in tender, succulent chicken that practically melts in your mouth.
With minimal effort required, this chicken marsala is perfect for busy weeknights or lazy weekends when you want a delicious meal without the hassle of standing over the stove. Plus, the aroma that fills your kitchen as it cooks is simply irresistible! So, dust off your slow cooker and get ready to enjoy a meal that's sure to become a family favorite.
What ingredients will I need for this slow cooker chicken Marsala?
This easy recipe starts with some skinless, boneless chicken breasts. Pop these in the slow cooker and season with salt and pepper. Next up, you'll need to add some sliced cremini mushrooms, diced onion, minced garlic, dried thyme, chicken broth, and Marsala wine. Once this has been left to slow cook on low, the final step is adding corn starch and heavy cream to thicken up the sauce and make everything rich and velvety.
The star ingredient of this recipe, Marsala wine, originates from the Italian city of Marsala in Sicily. It is typically fortified with grape spirits and aged in wooden casks. The rich, sweet flavor profile of the wine makes it a popular choice for cooking, where it adds depth to sauces and marinades, as well as desserts like tiramisu.
Step 1: Grease the slow cooker pot
Spray the bottom of your slow cooker with cooking spray.
Step 2: Add chicken
Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of the slow cooker.
Step 3: Season chicken
Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Add other ingredients
Add the mushrooms, onion, garlic, Marsala wine, thyme, and chicken broth to the pot.
Step 5: Slow cook
Slow cook on low for 5 hours.
Step 6: Set chicken aside
Remove the chicken from the slow cooker and set aside onto a plate.
Step 7: Make a corn starch slurry
Mix the corn starch with a little water to make a slurry.
Step 8: Add corn starch and cream
Pour the corn starch slurry and heavy cream into the slow cooker. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, then whisk everything to combine.
Step 9: Slow cook on high
Return the chicken to the pot and cook on high for another 20 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired, and serve with sides of your choice, such as mashed potatoes or rice.
What can I serve with slow cooker chicken Marsala?
Wondering what to serve alongside your slow cooker chicken marsala? This savory dish pairs perfectly with a variety of sides that complement its rich flavors and hearty appeal. Our favorite way to enjoy this dish is alongside some creamy mashed potatoes. Their buttery texture is the ultimate accompaniment to the tender chicken and rich sauce, and they make for a wonderfully indulgent and complete meal.
Another classic, comforting option is to serve your chicken marsala over a bed of pasta, such as tagliatelle or linguine, or simply some fluffy white rice. These are both great for soaking up the delicious sauce. To add an extra boost of goodness, roasted vegetables, such as asparagus, broccoli, or carrots, make for a nutritious and colorful side dish. A side of crusty garlic bread is also perfect for mopping up every last bit of the savory sauce. Whichever side dishes you choose, it's easy to transform this slow cooker delight into a delicious, well-rounded meal.
How do I store leftover slow cooker chicken Marsala?
Chicken Marsala leftovers are always a treat to look forward to, and proper storage will ensure that they stay fresh and flavorful. First, allow any leftovers to cool completely at room temperature. Once cooled, transfer them to an airtight container and refrigerate. They should keep well in the fridge for up to 4 days.
If you don't plan to consume the leftovers within a few days, freezing is a great option for prolonging their shelf life. Portion the chicken Marsala into individual servings and place them in freezer-safe containers or resealable freezer bags. This can be frozen for up to 3 months. When you're ready to enjoy the leftovers, transfer the container from the freezer to the fridge and allow it to thaw overnight. Alternatively, you can thaw the leftovers in the microwave using the defrost setting.
Reheat the leftover chicken Marsala gently to avoid overcooking. You can do this on the stovetop over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally until heated through. Or, simply microwave individual portions in microwave-safe containers, stirring halfway through the heating process. Be sure to check the internal temperature of the chicken to ensure that it reaches a safe temperature of 165 F before serving.
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup Marsala wine
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ cup chicken broth
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- 4 tablespoons corn starch
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
- Spray the bottom of your slow cooker with cooking spray.
- Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of the slow cooker.
- Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.
- Add the mushrooms, onion, garlic, Marsala wine, thyme, and chicken broth to the pot.
- Slow cook on low for 5 hours.
- Remove the chicken from the slow cooker and set aside onto a plate.
- Mix the corn starch with a little water to make a slurry.
- Pour the corn starch slurry and heavy cream into the slow cooker. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, then whisk everything to combine.
- Return the chicken to the pot and cook on high for another 20 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.
- Garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired, and serve with sides of your choice, such as mashed potatoes or rice.
|Calories per Serving
|517
|Total Fat
|14.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|221.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|3.9 g
|Sodium
|1,117.9 mg
|Protein
|64.7 g