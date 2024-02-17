Your Muffin Pan Is The Key To Fudgy And Crispy Boxed Brownies

The debate over whether fudgy or crispy brownies are better has seemingly raged on since the beginning of time. Everyone knows that if you make a box of brownie mix, you'll likely get a few crispy brownies, particularly the edge pieces that cook a little more thoroughly than those in the middle of the tray. If your brownies are on the fudgier side, however, the fudgy ones are in the center where they can retain some of their moisture. So, crispy is on the outside, fudgy is on the inside, and never the twain shall meet — until now.

What if you could bake a batch of brownies and make every single treat both crispy and fudgy at the same time? If you use your muffin pan, as opposed to a standard 9x9 glass casserole dish, you'll end up with brownies that have a crunchy exterior, thanks to the treats' small size and the fact that they were individually cooked in muffin tins; if you completely fill each muffin tin with brownie batter before baking, however, you'll also get fudgy brownies, as each one will be thicker than normal and have a gooier, underdone center.