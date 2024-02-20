What Exactly Are Juneberries?

If you want to serve a popular fruit at a meal, you can't go wrong with berries. They're a spring and summer favorite that many people look forward to having each year, and they're easily eaten fresh or cooked and baked into any number of pies, cakes, and jams. But the berries you typically see in the market in the U.S. aren't the only berries out there. The juneberry is a North American native that's well-known to foragers but that hasn't yet made a huge commercial splash outside of Canada. But it is starting to get more visibility for several reasons.

Not only does the juneberry taste great and bake up well, but it may have some medicinal benefits. It's also one of a number of foods indigenous to North America that people are beginning to focus on as they learn more about what's been growing here long before modern supply chains were formed. Whether you call them juneberries or know them by another name — and there are plenty of names for this small fruit — you'll likely agree that they deserve more attention.