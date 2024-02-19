Seriously Upgrade Your Bowl Of Chili With Short Ribs

Classic chili con carne is a staple in many American households. It's quick to make, loaded with nutritious beans and veggies (unless you're a Texas chili purist), uses mainly shelf-stable ingredients, and is a perfect example of hearty home cooking. But what about when you're tired of the same ground beef dish you've had for years? One swap will take your chili to the next level of flavor — beef short ribs. Beef short ribs are often braised and served atop a mountain of pillowy mashed potatoes, but they can hold their own in a savory chili just as well.

Of course, short ribs take some time to break down into that delicious shredded texture. The key is to sear them until they have a nice bit of color, then slowly cook them in an oven or slow cooker for several hours in a chili-base braising liquid. While this adds time to the recipe, it's passive time, and the rest of the process should look pretty similar to your usual chili prep. And the payoff is more than worth a few extra hours of cooking time.