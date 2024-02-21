Ruth's Chris Steak House Vs. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse: Which Is Better?

So many things can go wrong when cooking steak. It's possible you've abandoned the YouTube tutorials on grilling the perfect ribeye, and, shrugging in defeat, ponied up the reserve to book a table at a professional steakhouse. Because the chophouse, at its best, is a paradise of pleasures, showcasing high-end delicacies served in immaculate settings. Two chains we find dominating any discussion are Ruth's Chris Steak House and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. These carnivorous havens are some of the industry's most notorious, centering the lavish side of life with polished dining rooms and excellent beef slabs poised to melt your brain if they don't melt in your mouth first.

But unless you've frequented them yourself, or restaurants of a similar persuasion, you might be wondering whether there's one establishment that outflanks the other. Granted that your wallet will be emptier either way you cut it, there's still something to be said for gauging all possibilities on the table. We've dissected each establishment on an array of factors relating to cuisine and ambiance in the hopes of uncovering which one is better overall. Whether you agree or disagree, you'll still want to see our findings.