Are Wild Violet Flowers Edible?

If you've been to any fancy restaurant, you've probably ended up with some wild violet flowers on your plate. You've probably also mulled over a dilemma, particularly if you're not a fan of food waste: Are these things edible? Or are they just for show?

The answer depends on which part of the plant has been included in your meal. The roots and seeds are toxic, so if, by some terrible accident, they have ended up as your garnish, they should be avoided. However, the vibrant purple flowers and the leaves are perfectly safe to eat, and their delicate flavor profile means they work with just about anything. Wild violets have a very faint sweetness, but not to the extent that they overpower a dish's primary flavors. By contrast, similarly edible (and purple) plants like lavender have a strong herbal taste that some find soapy or medicinal, making them less applicable for culinary uses.