14 Malaysian Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Modern Malaysian food is a celebration of diversity, drawing influence from Malay, Chinese, Indonesian, and Indian culinary cultures. Each of these food traditions brings distinct flavors and cooking techniques, resulting in an array of dishes that reflect Malaysia's multicultural heritage. Malaysian dishes are characterized by their rich and abundant use of aromatic spices and herbs, such as lemongrass, galangal, ginger, and turmeric.

Whether you're exploring the culinary offerings of Malaysia's bustling capital of Kuala Lumpur or the quaint lanes of the country's northeastern state of Penang, every bite is an adventure that is waiting to be savored. One way to do this is to feast on classics such as laksa, a spicy and tangy noodle soup infused with flavors of lemongrass, galangal, and shrimp paste. Equally tempting is Malaysia's iconic char kway teow that is often prepared in smoking woks by street vendors. Whatever you choose, rest assured that you won't be disappointed.

Gearing up for a trip to Malaysia or a dining experience at a Malaysian restaurant? Here's our guide to some of the most memorable Malaysian dishes you need to try at least once.