Transform Boxed Pancake Mix Into Utterly Delicious Fried Chicken

As delicious as fried chicken is, there's a reason we tend to buy it at a fast food joint rather than make it at home. As recipe developer Erin Johnson points out, "The worst part of frying chicken is the cleanup." Johnson, however, has come up with a brilliant solution that is both a great time saver and far less taxing on your cleaning supplies: pancake mix. More specifically, Bisquick is the ingredient you might not have considered here.

Johnson's recipe for secretly baked Bisquick fried chicken, named as such because it's baked in the oven rather than fried in lashings of hot oil, creates delicious, golden chicken using the somewhat unconventional ingredient of Bisquick pancake mix. By combining the mix with buttermilk and other seasonings, Johnson emulates fried chicken's crispy texture "without the effort or mess."

If the idea of constantly keeping one eye on your pot is keeping you from making fried chicken at home, this recipe is definitely worth a shot. In Johnson's words, the recipe is "hands off once you put it in the oven, making it easy to multitask while the chicken cooks."