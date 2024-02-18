Cooking Show Competition Tips From Hell's Kitchen Finalist Johnathan Benvenuti - Exclusive

For many of us, cooking for others is a daunting exercise. Whether we're trying to impress an instructor or a first date, even the most seasoned cooks can fumble due to nerves, leading to burnt marry me chicken, flattened soufflés, or sunken cakes. Still, some chefs seem to thrive under pressure. Take Johnathan Benvenuti, for example. The "Hell's Kitchen: The American Dream" contestant made it to the Season 22 finale, using the cut-throat atmosphere of the show to his advantage. Along the way, his culinary skills impressed countless influential chefs, from Giada De Laurentiis to Gordon Ramsay himself.

If you're a chef who lives for competition, you've likely dreamed about being on a show like "Hell's Kitchen." Few know the ropes as well as Benvenuti, so we at Mashed sat down with the Season 22 finalist to discuss his best tips for cooking show hopefuls. According to the Orange County, California native, it all begins with a bit of preparation. This is one time when those binge-watching skills can shine. "I watched a lot of 'Hell's Kitchen' beforehand. I really did my research," Benvenuti tells Mashed. "I found myself reading cookbooks and just studying and watching videos and just trying to stay sharp." Of course, there's more to his success on "Hell's Kitchen" Season 22 than research alone. It doesn't matter if you struggle with stage fright or finding your niche in the kitchen — whatever your reservations are, Benvenuti's here to help.