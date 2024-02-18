The Key To Chicken Fajita Casserole Is Sauteing The Peppers

Chicken fajitas are actually a contradiction in terms since the only meat that can truly be considered for use in a fajita is skirt steak on the etymological grounds that "fajita" is the Spanish diminutive of "faja." This word, which translates to "girdle" or "belt," is what vaqueros called the then-cheap cut of steak, while a fajita was a dish they made by grilling strips of the stuff. Over the years we've come to accept numerous Tex-Mex fajita variants made with just about anything the cook cares to wrap in a flour tortilla, although here recipe developer Christina Musgrave eschews tortillas to turn chicken fajitas into a casserole. She notes, though, that "you can ... use any protein instead of chicken," so you could always swap it out for skirt steak to take the casserole back to its roots.

Meat fajitas typically include vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and peppers, but for her chicken fajita casserole, Musgrave opts for bell peppers alone. She does say, though, that "you can add additional veggies" if you wish. Before they're mixed with the fajita meat, the peppers need to be sauteed because, in their raw state, they're overly crunchy and won't complement the cooked meat to the same extent as softer, sweeter cooked ones. If you fry the peppers until the edges start to blacken, as Musgrave does, they'll also develop a little bit of charred flavor that may give your casserole a hint of the grill without the bother of cooking outdoors.