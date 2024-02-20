Coke Spiced Review: A Lack Of Spice Dooms This New Soda

You put the spice in the Coke, you nut, and drink 'em both together ... sorry: wrong new Coca-Cola flavor jingle. Not that we should forget the many discontinued Coke drinks (like Coke Lime and Vanilla Coke) that blazed a trail in the past. In fact, without the soda conglomerate's prior successes and failures, it's tough to imagine the new Coke Spiced product ever seeing the light of day.

Now, if the name Coke Spiced turns you off, fear not. After all, Coke's new spiced flavor isn't actually spicy. Yet several questions remain unanswered when it comes to the newest addition to the Coke canon. Namely, is Coke Spiced any good — and should you make a point of purchasing a can or bottle on your next trip to the store?

With Coke Spiced set to debut in stores across the U.S. on February 19, 2024, there's a good chance you're eager to learn more about this brand-new variety of brown-colored, carbonated sugar water. Having received a sample of both regular Coke Spiced and Coke Spiced Zero Sugar courtesy of Coca-Cola, I took the plunge to provide the inside scoop for intrigued soda fans. After taste-testing the newest Coca-Cola offerings, here's our review of Coke Spiced.