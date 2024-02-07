Coca-Cola's New Spiced Flavor Is Not Actually Spicy

Even though "spiced" and "spicy" clearly come from the same root word, these similar-sounding adjectives have slightly different connotations. The former word can be applied to something flavored with any kind of spice, as in "cinnamon-spiced coffee," while in colloquial English the latter tends to mean something that has some heat to it, implying that the spice in question might be a chile pepper or something similar. While not all dictionaries make this distinction clear, the Cambridge Dictionary at least defines "spicy" as "containing strong flavors from spices," and the example sentences it gives all seem to indicate that the spices in question aren't the milder ones such as cloves, cumin, or nutmeg.

The Coca-Cola company may have had this subtle difference in mind when it named its new Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero. While we don't have any definitive word on what spices these beverages contain, the predominant flavor of the drink (besides cola) seems to be that of raspberry. Interestingly enough, a preview of the product packaging given at last year's National Association of Convenience Stores trade show indicated that Coca-Cola Spiced would be available in both regular and raspberry flavors. However, at least for now, it seems the company has decided to release just two versions, regular and zero sugar, both of which are flavored with raspberry along with some unnamed spice(s). As Coca-Cola describes its new product as "not spicy," it's a pretty safe bet that whatever spices are used in Spiced won't be of the incendiary variety.