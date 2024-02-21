KFC's Chizza Is, At Long Last, Making Its Way To America

Sometimes it seems as though the U.S. gets the boring fast food items while the rest of the world enjoys more fun, quirky meals. While KFC's Honey BBQ Chicken and Spicy Mac & Cheese Wraps were pretty decent entries into the fast food realm, many folks Stateside no doubt wished they could also sink their teeth into one of the many international KFC menu items they see on Instagram or TikTok. Fortunately, the fast food chain has announced that one of its fan-favorite international items, Chizza, is finally coming to the U.S., per info shared with Mashed.

On February 23 and 24, KFC fans in New York City can order the item at the restaurant's 242 E 14th Street location, which the chain will transform into a unique "Chizzeria" Pop-Up. From 1-9 p.m., customers can enter the store and order one thing only: Chizza. But if you don't live in New York City, don't fret. Beginning February 26, the pizza and fried chicken mashup will make its way across the rest of the country, giving everyone a chance to chow down on two extra-crispy pieces of fried chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.