KFC's Chizza Is, At Long Last, Making Its Way To America
Sometimes it seems as though the U.S. gets the boring fast food items while the rest of the world enjoys more fun, quirky meals. While KFC's Honey BBQ Chicken and Spicy Mac & Cheese Wraps were pretty decent entries into the fast food realm, many folks Stateside no doubt wished they could also sink their teeth into one of the many international KFC menu items they see on Instagram or TikTok. Fortunately, the fast food chain has announced that one of its fan-favorite international items, Chizza, is finally coming to the U.S., per info shared with Mashed.
On February 23 and 24, KFC fans in New York City can order the item at the restaurant's 242 E 14th Street location, which the chain will transform into a unique "Chizzeria" Pop-Up. From 1-9 p.m., customers can enter the store and order one thing only: Chizza. But if you don't live in New York City, don't fret. Beginning February 26, the pizza and fried chicken mashup will make its way across the rest of the country, giving everyone a chance to chow down on two extra-crispy pieces of fried chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
TikTok star Bad Granny has been enlisted to promote Chizza
To promote Chizza's U.S. debut, KFC has enlisted the help of Nanci Caceda, a popular social media creator best known as @grannysoffherrocker (or "Bad Granny") on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. In KFC's upcoming commercial for the new item, she'll portray an Italian "Nonna" who's adamant that Chizza is not pizza.
For those unfamiliar, KFC's Chizza menu first appeared in the Philippines in 2015. Since then, Americans have watched it migrate to Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, and Mexico, among other countries. Reddit reviews of the item range from "really delicious" to "what a monstrosity," but those partial to the notion of chicken parmesan topped with pepperoni hoped it would make its way to the U.S. — though perhaps without the pineapple topping that was popular in other countries.
Unsurprisingly, Chizza is a limited-edition item. Fans can order it a la carte or as a combo meal with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink, but it's still unknown exactly how much these will cost. KFC has also brought back its Blackberry Lemonade, advertised as a sweet and tangy drink to contrast with the salty, savory Chizza.