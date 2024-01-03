KFC Honey BBQ Chicken And Spicy Mac & Cheese Wraps Review: A Satisfying Snack At A Great Price

When KFC released the first two fried chicken wraps in February of 2023, it was with the caveat that they were only available for a limited time and in select locations. There also wasn't any indication that the menu would continue to grow — a development that probably occurred after the fried chicken brand was actually able to gauge the public's interest, and compounded by the announcements from other fast food chains about similar snack wrap offerings. While there's no telling just how long the wraps will stay on the menu, all indications are that they'll probably be around for the foreseeable future (or at least until the McRib sandwich makes yet another appearance).

What's especially attractive about the wraps is the price — currently available for $3.00 each, or two for only $5. Depending on your needs, that's a whole lunch for a price that's hard to find anywhere these days. If you're looking for a little more, a wrap combo is also available and includes fries or your choice of KFC sides and a drink. The base price for the wrap combo was originally $7.99 when the wraps were introduced last year, but has since gone up to $8.49 with the launch of the two newest wraps. Prices may vary depending on the location, and you can expect additional fees and potentially menu price mark-ups for delivery orders.