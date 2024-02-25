Adding Honey To Chicken Brine Creates The Perfect Flavor Balance

Why is the Thanksgiving turkey seemingly the only bird that gets the VIP brine bath treatment? Brining your weeknight roasted chicken is an easy way to infuse the meat with a ton of flavor, and it ensures that your chicken will come out juicy and tender. Of course, you don't want to just repeat your typical turkey brine recipe, as it will most likely produce way too much liquid given the difference in bird size. You'll also want to choose ingredients that enhance the chicken's natural flavors. Mashed recipe developer Hayley MacLean opts for a mixture of rosemary, thyme, parsley, bay leaves, garlic cloves, lemons, and one unexpected sweet ingredient in her easy chicken brine recipe: honey.

MacLean selected all of these ingredients because they are, as she says, "flavors that are classically paired with chicken." While honey is something you may see more frequently in dipping sauces for chicken rather than in its seasoning, MacLean notes a generous helping of salt and honey "finishes it off with the perfect balance!"