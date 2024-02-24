The Best Way To Reheat Hibachi-Style Steak
If you've ever eaten at a restaurant such as where the chef's flamboyant cooking technique gives you a tableside show, you may have been too entertained to focus on the food, but hibachi-cooked steak is one of the tastiest methods of preparation we know. Even if you don't have a home hibachi grill (these are hardly a standard feature in most kitchens, after all), you can make a reasonable approximation by first grilling the steak and then finishing it up with a quick stir-fry in a teriyaki-style sauce. (Here's our recipe, if you should happen to require one.)
Whether you've been unable to finish your DIY hibachi(ish) steak or brought home restaurant leftovers, you will probably want to heat the meat up again before you go back for seconds. You can either do so in a frying pan or the microwave, although in either case, you'll want to cook it only until it's hot. As the steak is already done, it's just going to get well-done and maybe even overdone if you heat it for too long. Your best bet might be to heat your meat for 30 seconds at a time. Setting the power to medium may also help avoid overcooking.
What to do with your leftover steak
Leftover hibachi-style steak can be reheated in its sauce and served over rice for a repeat of the original meal, but if you don't have too much meat and want to pad out the dish a bit, you can stir-fry some additional vegetables such as onions and mushrooms and maybe even add an egg for some extra protein. You could also mix the meat, vegetables, rice, and egg to make fried rice or use warmed-up hibachi steak strips to top a salad, adding a neutral oil and either rice vinegar or lime juice to the sauce to make a dressing.
If you'd rather skip the reheating step and go straight to cooking, leftover hibachi steak could also be used in a breakfast skillet with eggs and potatoes or combined with cheese or beans to form the filling for tacos, quesadillas or burritos. Slice it extra-thin and use it in a Philly cheese steak, tossing the leftover sauce with sauteed onions for a sweet and savory topping, or chop it in chunks and make it into a chili. We won't say the possibilities are endless since that's kind of silly (hibachi steak as an ice cream topping just doesn't seem too appealing), but there are quite a few things you can do with it before it's past its use-by date (which according to the USDA, should be three to four days).