The Best Way To Reheat Hibachi-Style Steak

If you've ever eaten at a restaurant such as where the chef's flamboyant cooking technique gives you a tableside show, you may have been too entertained to focus on the food, but hibachi-cooked steak is one of the tastiest methods of preparation we know. Even if you don't have a home hibachi grill (these are hardly a standard feature in most kitchens, after all), you can make a reasonable approximation by first grilling the steak and then finishing it up with a quick stir-fry in a teriyaki-style sauce. (Here's our recipe, if you should happen to require one.)

Whether you've been unable to finish your DIY hibachi(ish) steak or brought home restaurant leftovers, you will probably want to heat the meat up again before you go back for seconds. You can either do so in a frying pan or the microwave, although in either case, you'll want to cook it only until it's hot. As the steak is already done, it's just going to get well-done and maybe even overdone if you heat it for too long. Your best bet might be to heat your meat for 30 seconds at a time. Setting the power to medium may also help avoid overcooking.