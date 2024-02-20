Starbucks China's Latest Limited-Time Offer Is Pork Flavored

The Year of the Dragon kicked off on February 10 and will last all the way through January 29, 2025, but the two-week Lunar New Year celebration culminates on February 24 with the Lantern Festival. For Starbucks China, however, the festivating lasts an extra two days since a brand spokesperson has stated that its latest batch of limited-time offerings will be available through the 26th.

These four drinks, which are something we probably won't be seeing at any stateside Starbucks stores any time soon, are inspired by some of the foods traditionally eaten for the Lunar New Year to bring wealth, health, and all-around happiness. One of these, a Black Crispy Latte, has a flavor reminiscent of black sesame rice balls (tang yuan), a dish associated with family harmony. Another, the Red Date Rice Macchiato, tastes of sweet rice cakes called nian gao that symbolize getting ahead in the coming year. The Nafu Almond Macchiato is meant as an homage to Chinese almond tea, which is actually a pudding made with apricot kernels that dates back to the 18th century.

The real standout of the bunch, however, is the Abundant Year Savory Latte. It somehow blends the flavors of coffee with that of pork. Yes, pork, too, has a symbolic value — it's a fatty meat, and thus can be seen as a symbol of prosperity in a "living off the fat of the land" sense of the word.