The Baking Tip That Makes Lining Springform Pans A Breeze

Springform pans really come in handy when baking. They may not be ideal for runny or thin batters, due to their less-than-foolproof seals, but they're an absolute must-have for tarts and cheesecakes that must be delicately removed from their cooking receptacles before being served.

While springform pans make baking items like these easier, lining a springform pan to prevent sticking is far from simple. How do you take a rectangular sheet of parchment paper and perfectly line a circular pan? You can trace the pan's outline on the paper and then cut the circle free, but if you've tried that, you know how difficult it is to make the circle exactly the right size.

Some tutorials may tell you to fold up your parchment paper and make a series of cuts that will create a perfectly-sized circle once you unfold it, paper snowflake-style, but there's an even easier method: Just place the parchment paper over the pan's base, attach the sides, and use the lever to tighten them into place, thus securing the paper. Then, just cut the excess paper from the exterior, and you're good to go.