Leftover Matcha Powder Takes Shortbread Cookies To The Next Level

Shortbread cookies in their purest form are all about butter and sugar. (Okay, there's some flour in there too, but that's just to keep things together since it doesn't have much flavor to speak of.) Not everyone's a fan of simplicity, however, and shortbread cookies are also delightful when dressed up with chocolate chips, chopped nuts, candied ginger, orange zest, or any other add-ins that appeal. Here, however, Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu is going with something that might not have occurred to you to use in cookies: matcha powder.

While matcha has a grassy, even slightly bitter, taste to it, this is tempered by the aforementioned sugar and butter. This results in matcha shortbread cookies that Shungu describes as " buttery, soft, [and] only lightly sweet." Not only does the matcha lend the cookies its unique flavor, but, as Shungu notes, it also gives them what she calls a "gorgeous green hue." In keeping with the green theme, she also stirs chopped pistachios into the cookie dough, although almonds would work just as well, if less verdantly. As a bonus, these nuts are readily available in shelled and chopped form and tend to be less expensive than pistachios.