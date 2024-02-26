Tennessee Apple Stack Cake Has A Sweetly Romantic Backstory

There are many recipes for Tennessee (or Kentucky) stack cake, and some of them even involve fruits other than apples, although apples seem to have been the most popular filling, quite possibly because they're both ubiquitous and easily preserved for the winter months. The cakes typically consist of about six layers, although they can have up to 16. While most are made with spices like ginger and cinnamon, some cakes — including one from a recipe by a Virginia woman named Nevada that was published by the Tennessee State Museum (go figure!) — are flavored with nothing but apples.

The one thing most of these recipes seem to have in common is that the cakes need to sit for a while after being assembled. Anywhere from one to several days seems to be the norm, which means that the apocryphal bride and groom from the backstory would have had to wait a long, long while to cut the wedding cake. And what newlyweds want to wait forever to hold their piece, let alone taste it?

An alternative theory holds that stack cakes would have been more for washdays than weddings since they could be made on a Monday and eaten on a Wednesday. These days, however, they seem to be more of a Christmastime tradition, which tracks with the fact that they're fairly labor-intensive even before you get to the letting-them-sit stage so they're something you'd be likely to make only for special occasions.