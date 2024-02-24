Zest Up A Full Chicken With Lemon Compound Butter

You don't need to be some kind of culinary maverick to know that lemon and chicken are great together. The almost blank slate that is chicken provides lemon with the perfect canvas to express itself, particularly if the chicken is cooked just right so that it's nice and juicy. Instead of roasting your chicken with lemons inside or around the bird, try stuffing or basting it with a compound butter.

Compound butter, basically butter mixed together with other ingredients either by hand or by mixer, adds all the delicious flavor of whatever you've mixed it with while infusing a beautifully moist texture. When it comes to chicken, stuffing the cavity of a whole bird with a generous dollop of lemon compound butter really zests up your protein. It also means you can utilize the rest of the lemon in other ways as you'll normally only be using the zest to make your butter.

Using compound butter as a stuffing is not your only option, either. If you prefer, you can liberally coat the chicken in your compound butter before cooking, then return to the oven intermittently to baste the chicken with the butter. As the chicken cooks, the butter will melt over the top of the bird, leaving a buttery, lemony crispy skin that will delight the palate.