Josh Cellars Wine, Ranked Worst To Best

While Josh Cellars was founded in 2007 by wine enthusiast Joseph Carr, the story of Josh Cellars actually goes back a little further. In 2004, Joseph Carr Wines started as a premium brand making European-inspired wines in Napa. While these wines are undoubtedly delicious, they came with a high price tag.

Carr founded Josh Cellars to bring a line of budget-friendly wines to a larger audience. The wine is named for Carr's father, a lumberjack. The name pays homage to Carr's family while also providing smart, simple branding. The branding strategy worked, and Josh Cellars has been memed a number of times and even made an appearance on an SNL sketch. While these memes do poke fun at the brand, they also drive home the appeal of the wine as a mid-range, approachable table wine with a memorable moniker.

Josh Cellars started with one type of wine but has since expanded to a number of varieties and styles. The company provided us with a selection of its wine so we could give it an honest review. We tried 10 wines and compared them to each other. We also judged each wine based on how faithfully it represents its grape varietal.