The Best And Worst Of Cracker Barrel's Seasonal Items

Cracker Barrel is known for bringing comfort through its classically Southern menus to 45 U.S. states. It feeds over 630,000 citizens a day who return for big portions and favorite orders. There are items on the menu that are there to stay (we're looking at you hash brown casserole), and for good reason.

First off, Cracker Barrel has been on the scene for over 50 years, only 30 years behind McDonald's. In the same way that McDonald's is culturally significant to many an American's upbringing, so is Cracker Barrel. It brings nostalgia (as well as home-fried steak) to the table. Aside from the memories that Cracker Barrel makes, its food is diverse enough to please any taste bud, at any time. Sure, everyone has their opinion on the best things on the menu, but the things that crop up over again are the classics: cornbread, meatloaf, that double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake. Cracker Barrel even did its own research where it asked customers about their favorite menu items. No surprise that the ol' faithfuls topped the charts.

But what about the seasonal specials? Are they really that special or do they leave something to be desired? We've worked out what's a hit and what's a miss (check out how at the end of the article). Here's what you need to know about the best, and the worst, of the Cracker Barrel seasonal menu.