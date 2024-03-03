Sweet And Salty Devils On Horseback Recipe

Devils on horseback, an hors d'oeuvre that dates back to the Victorian era, are traditionally made with prunes that have been soaked in tea and then wrapped in bacon. Some contemporary updates, however, opt to include dates in place of the traditional prunes for a different flavor. As evinced by this recipe for sweet and salty devils on horseback, recipe developer Kate Shungu is a fan of dates wrapped in bacon, and in her experience, she finds that they "are often the first items to disappear off a buffet at a party; I love serving these because they are so popular."

This version of the appetizer, however, includes what Shungu calls "a few surprises inside," these being almonds, dark chocolate, and ancho chile powder, which are all stuffed inside the dates before baking. She feels that "the sweet, salty, and smoky combination is delightful," and she recommends eating the dates while they're warm so that the chocolate stays melted.