Spice Up Bland Potatoes With Sweet And Sour Sauce

Potatoes are a versatile staple food with recipes in every corner of the globe, but they can be bland on their own. To help the humble potato reach its full potential, some of the most popular potato dishes rely heavily on spices and textures to boost flavor. While fats like cream and butter can lift mashed potatoes, and bacon and cheese atop twice-baked potatoes enhance the flavor, sweet and sour potatoes are a great vegan alternative for spicing up your dish — though you certainly don't need to be vegan to enjoy them.

Sweet and sour sauce is commonly used to flavor chicken or pork, but the flavor that comes from mixing sweet sugar with tangy vinegar and umami-rich soy sauce works great with potatoes. The sourness cuts through the starch of the potatoes while the sweet and umami flavors add balance. Authentic Chinese sweet and sour sauce is made from vinegar, spices, sugar, and fruit juice, while the Westernized version adds ketchup. It doesn't matter which version you use to spice up your bland potatoes, but you'll want to start by lightly frying your sliced, chopped, or diced potatoes to give them a crispy texture. After removing them from the skillet, pour the sweet and sour sauce into the skillet with neutral oil before adding your crispy potatoes back and cooking everything together.