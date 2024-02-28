Cannellini Beans Take Vegetarian Pot Pie Up A Notch

Chicken and beef are popular pot pie fillings, but these, of course, are off the menu on a meat-free day. Even if you're observing Lenten abstinence or have adopted a vegetarian diet you can still dine on a pot pie filled with beans. While Mashed developer Tanika Douglas' garlic and thyme cannellini pot pie recipe may be partly named for two of its flavoring agents, the non-meat of the matter is the filling is made from canned cannellini beans.

Cannellini beans, which may also be labeled as white kidney beans, have what Douglas calls a "creamy texture." She praises them for being both "hearty [and] nutritious." For these reasons, she says they make "the foundation for a satisfying and substantial filling," but the same descriptors could apply to just about any canned beans besides green ones. In other words, there are numerous cannellini bean substitutes you could use. Douglas acknowledges this, suggesting, "For a twist, consider experimenting with different bean varieties such as butter beans or navy beans to add a unique touch to the pot pies."