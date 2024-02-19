Garlic And Thyme Cannellini Pot Pies Recipe
Introducing garlic and thyme cannellini pot pies, a savory delight that effortlessly combines simplicity and wholesome flavors. Whether you're hosting a family dinner, a casual get-together with friends, or even a potluck event, this recipe by Tanika Douglas is guaranteed to steal the spotlight.
Douglas says, "What sets these pies apart is not just their moreish taste, but also the ease with which they come together" with ingredients like store-bought puff pastry and canned beans. Another standout of this recipe is the way it incorporates a generous amount of vegetables in a delicious manner. "These pot pies are full of flavors and textures, with diced onions, sliced celery, minced garlic, finely chopped kale, and fresh, aromatic thyme leaves. The addition of cannellini beans adds a hearty, nutritious touch, creating an irresistible alternative to traditional meat-based pot pies," Douglas offers.
As you savor the golden, crisp puff pastry lids sealing the saucy, fragrant goodness within, you'll appreciate the thoughtful balance of Parmesan cheese that enriches the filling. With a warm, comforting coziness, these garlic and thyme cannellini pot pies satisfy all cold-weather occasions.
Gather the ingredients for garlic and thyme cannellini pot pies
To create these hearty garlic and thyme cannellini pot pies, you will need olive oil, butter, yellow onion, celery, garlic, kale, fresh thyme leaves, cannellini beans, vegetable stock, salt, black pepper, Parmesan cheese, puff pastry, and egg.
"The heart of this recipe lies in the choice of cannellini beans, their creamy texture becoming the foundation for a satisfying and substantial filling. For a twist, consider experimenting with different bean varieties, such as butter beans or navy beans, to add a unique touch to the pot pies," Douglas suggests. The Parmesan cheese adds extra body and a nutty undertone to the filling, but feel free to explore alternatives. "While Parmesan is not traditionally vegetarian, there are now rennet-free varieties available, and using these would make this recipe completely vegetarian," Douglas elaborates.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Add the aromatics to a pan
Place a large pan over medium heat and add olive oil, butter, onion, celery, and garlic.
Step 3: Let them cook until soft
Saute for 3 minutes or until onion has softened.
Step 4: Add the remaining filling ingredients
Add kale, thyme, cannellini beans, vegetable stock, salt, and pepper, and bring to a rapid simmer.
Step 5: Let the mixture simmer
Cook, stirring intermittently, for 10 minutes, or until most of the liquid has reduced.
Step 6: Stir in the Parmesan
Remove from heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese.
Step 7: Cut out the pot pie lids
Lay the puff pastry on a flat surface. Place a miniature pie mold on top of the pastry and use a knife to cut around the edges, creating a pot pie lid. Repeat this process to create 6 pastry lids.
Step 8: Fill the pies
Fill the 6 pie molds with the cannellini bean mixture.
Step 9: Top them with the pastry lids
Top each pot pie with a pastry lid, pressing down to seal the edges to the mold.
Step 10: Whisk the egg
In a small bowl, whisk the egg until well beaten.
Step 11: Brush over the egg wash
Brush egg wash over the pastry lids.
Step 12: Make a slit in each pie
Use a knife to pierce a small slit in the top of each lid.
Step 13: Bake
Place the pot pies onto a sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.
Step 14: Cool and enjoy
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.
What type of pastry can I use for garlic and thyme cannellini pot pies?
The versatility of these garlic and thyme cannellini pot pies extends to the choice of pastry, allowing for creative adaptations without compromising the essence of the dish. While the recipe calls for the classic option of puff pastry, you have the freedom to explore various alternatives to suit your preferences or dietary needs.
"If you prefer a more traditional touch, consider opting for a buttery, flaky shortcrust pastry, which would impart a slightly different, heartier texture to the pot pie while maintaining a comforting feel. Alternatively, phyllo pastry can add a more delicate, crispy layer that contrasts beautifully with the robust filling," Douglas suggests. "Or, whole wheat pastry or a gluten-free alternative can substitute for traditional puff pastry without sacrificing taste or texture." Whichever pastry you prefer, Douglas recommends store-bought options to save time, though homemade pie crust never hurts.
Can I make garlic and thyme cannellini pot pies in advance?
These pot pies lend themselves well to advance preparation, making them a convenient choice for busy schedules or special occasions. Douglas says, "To prepare these ahead of time, you can assemble the pot pies up to the point of adding the pastry lids, then refrigerate them. Simply cover the unbaked pies with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to prevent drying, and store them in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before baking. This not only allows for better time management but also allows the flavors to meld, potentially enhancing the overall taste."
Alternatively, you can freeze the assembled pot pies for longer storage. Wrap each pie individually in plastic wrap, place them in an airtight container or freezer bag, and store in the freezer for up to 3 months. "When you're ready to enjoy, simply thaw the pies in the refrigerator overnight before baking according to the original instructions," Douglas adds.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups finely chopped kale
- 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
- 3 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans
- 2 ½ cups vegetable stock
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 sheets puff pastry
- 1 egg
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Place a large pot over medium heat and add olive oil, butter, onion, celery, and garlic.
- Saute for 3 minutes or until onion has softened.
- Add kale, thyme, cannellini beans, vegetable stock, salt, and pepper, and bring to a rapid simmer.
- Cook, stirring intermittently, for 10 minutes, or until most of the liquid has reduced.
- Remove from heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese.
- Lay the puff pastry on a flat surface. Place a miniature pie mold on top of the pastry and use a knife to cut around the edges, creating a pot pie lid. Repeat this process to create 6 pastry lids.
- Fill the 6 pie molds with the cannellini bean mixture.
- Top each pot pie with a pastry lid, pressing down to seal the edges to the mold.
- In a small bowl, whisk the egg until well beaten.
- Brush egg wash over the pastry lids.
- Use a knife to pierce a small slit in the top of each lid.
- Place the pot pies onto a sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|227
|Total Fat
|9.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|25.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.7 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|465.7 mg
|Protein
|11.1 g